Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the diplomatic efforts of Saudi Arabia to de-escalate the prevailing situation and bring peace in the region.

He was talking to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, who called on him in Islamabad today.

During the, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and respects to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as well as to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia brotherly relations, and appreciated the Saudi Arabia’s steadfast and unwavering support to Pakistan through thick and thin.

While discussing the prevailing situation in South Asia, the Prime Minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes against Pakistan that had resulted in the martyrdom of scores of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures.

He stressed that India’s unprovoked and unjustified acts of aggression had violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously endangered regional peace and stability.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, who had demonstrated exemplary commitment and courage in the defence of the nation, against the enemy’s nefarious advances.

He said Pakistan is fully determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

On the occasion, the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious civilian lives.

He said Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about the current situation in South Asia, and reiterated his country’s call for de-escalation, as well as peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, in accordance with international law and the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.