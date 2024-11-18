Saudi Arabia executed 101 people, including three Afghans this year

KABUL (Ariana News): Saudi Arabia has executed 101 foreign nationals this year, including three Afghan citizens.

AFP reported that 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, 10 Nigerians, nine Egyptians, eight Jordanians, seven Ethiopians, three Sudanese, three Indians, three Afghans and one Sri Lankan, one Eritrean and one Filipino.

The European-Saudi Human Rights Organization in Berlin condemned the executions and said this was three times higher then last year.

The organization’s legal director stated: “This is the largest number of foreign nationals executed in a single year. Saudi Arabia has never executed 100 foreign nationals in one year before.”

Amnesty International meanwhile stated that Saudi Arabia was the third highest country for the number of executions in 2023, after China and Iran.