Saudi Arabia freed 7,208 Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia freed a total of 7,208 Pakistani prisoners between 2019 and 2024, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Senate on Tuesday.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019, then prime minister Imran Khan requested for the release of Pakistani prisoners. Days after the historic visit, the crown prince ordered the release of a large number of Pakistani prisoners. In a written response on Tuesday, Dar, who also holds the portfolio of deputy prime minister, apprised the upper house of the parliament that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is developing a comprehensive consular policy through stakeholder consultations for Pakistanis imprisoned in foreign jails.

He added that while the policy is being formulated, Pakistan continues to protect its citizens abroad through established international frameworks. “Our consular officers visit Pakistani nationals, who are in prison or in detention and arrange legal representation for them,” said the foreign minister.

Giving a breakdown of the prisoners released from the Saudi jails, Dar said that 545 inmates were released in 2019, 892 in 2020, 916 in 2021, 1,331 in 2022, 1,394 in 2023, and 2,130 in 2024. Dar further informed the house that it was difficult to ascertain the actual number of prisoners released from foreign jails due to continuous influx of inmates. Currently, over 23,456 Pakistani nationals are serving jail terms in different countries across the globe, he added.

He further said that there were 12,156 Pakistani nationals in Saudi jails, 5,292 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 811 in Greece and 338 in Qatar. It is pertinent to mention that most prisoners had settled illegally in foreign countries, while other Pakistani nationals imprisoned abroad were held for minor crimes.

Lawmakers in Senate raised alarm on the shortage of drinking water in Sindh, saying the underground water across Sindh has turned salty with death of fresh water all around.

PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman said that there is a severe shortage of water in Pakistan especially in Karachi. Sherry Rehman said don’t the people of Sindh have the right to demand water. She said all the water in Sindh has become salty and fresh water is not available. Sherry Rehman further said Sindh and Balochistan are affected due to floods and statistics are not given correctly in the Senate. PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the provinces had an agreement on water-sharing formula.

About canals, Irfan Siddiqui said Punjab has constructed canals from its share of water, so more land can be made cultivable in the province. “We do not eyeing shares of others,” he added. Siddiqui said if there were objections on canal projects then these can be removed. “No such decision has yet been made which could not be reviewed,” he maintained.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House that government is focusing on promoting various sports in order to exploit the potential of the youth.

The Senate today passed the National Commission on the Status of Women Amendment Bill, 2025. It was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said the rice exporters are being fully facilitated in the country. The Minister said he has held meetings with the rice exporters and addressed their problems on the spot.