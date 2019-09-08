thumbs_b_c_f126a3dd1ff12d381a0684e73208b9f4

Saudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as energy minister

The Frontier Post / September 8, 2019

ISTANBUL (AA): Saudi Arabia has named Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, a son of the king, as energy minister replacing Khalid al-Falih, state media reported.

Falih was also removed from the chairmanship of the country’s national oil company Saudi Aramco last week.

News agency SPA citing royal decrees reported Falih and Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Abdulaziz Al-Abdulkarim had been dismissed.

Osama Al-Zamil was named deputy minister of industry and mineral resources.

Also, Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was appointed as the Saudi ambassador to Bahrain.

