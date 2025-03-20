Saudi Arabia proving itself as ‘Kingdom of Humanity’

Maha Akeel

The humanitarian world is in a state of shock and upheaval. The impact of the decision by the Trump administration to downsize the US Agency for International Development and cut funding to international organizations is still reverberating. And with some European countries also cutting their aid spending, recipients of these funds are desperate to find other sources.

Ramadan is traditionally the month of giving. As it is now in its blessed last 10 days, Muslims are giving more and paying their zakat (2.5 percent of their wealth), including through international organizations such as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and UNRWA.

Throughout the year, but particularly during the holy month, Saudis donate generously through the official channels and charity organizations. The Saudi government has always taken the lead in donating to various humanitarian projects around the world, organizing campaigns to raise funds for Palestine and supporting reconstruction and development efforts in disaster-hit areas, whether in Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye or Somalia. These generous endeavors will probably increase.

In the past, Saudi initiatives and campaigns were not well documented or publicized. Today, there is more emphasis on transparency, alignment with global governance norms and increased humanitarian assistance.

Nationally, the Ehsan platform was established to empower the nonprofit and development sector in Saudi Arabia and expand its impact. It allows people to donate in different fields by providing multiple and fast options for donation.

Internationally, the Saudi Aid Platform, launched in 2018, is a central database that documents humanitarian, development and charitable aid provided by Saudi Arabia since the establishment of the Kingdom, based on international standards of registration and documentation. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has modernized its foreign aid programs through new delivery channels and grown its capacities in terms of logistics and operations.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest and historically most generous foreign aid providers. Since the 1970s, it has risen and transformed from merely funding humanitarian efforts to become a multifaceted humanitarian actor playing diverse roles in the regional and international humanitarian systems. In 1974, it established the Saudi Fund for Development, providing billions of dollars in soft loans and grants to finance development projects and programs in developing countries in Asia, Africa and elsewhere.

Besides sovereign foreign aid funds, Saudi Arabia has helped or participated in the establishment of many multilateral organizations. These include the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Islamic Development Bank, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the OPEC Fund for International Development and the Arab Gulf Program for United Nations Development Organizations.

To this day, Saudi Arabia continues to allocate multibillion-dollar budgets for foreign aid every year, averaging $3.4 billion per year since 2000, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Although not an OECD member, Saudi Arabia in 2018 attained Development Assistance Committee participant status. This is a forum within the OECD for major donor countries and select multilateral organizations to coordinate global development aid policies and set international standards.

By strategically using official development assistance, Saudi Arabia fosters regional stability, enhances its soft power and asserts its leadership, which is particularly evident in its aid commitments tied to the conflict in Yemen. In strategically employing bilateral aid in ongoing conflicts, it strengthens geopolitical alliances in the region and maximizes impact and efficiency in conflict-affected areas.

Although multilateral channels can be more complex, Saudi Arabia maintains the highest commitment to multilateral aid, according to OECD data. Saudi Arabia has solidified its position as one of the world’s largest humanitarian donors over the last few years, consistently ranking among the top five global donors. It frequently exceeds the UN’s 0.7 percent target for aid-to-gross national income ratio, a feat traditionally achieved by only a few wealthy Development Assistance Committee donors, such as the Nordic states.

KSrelief is the principal humanitarian arm for Saudi Arabia and is focused heavily on food security, health and shelter. Since its establishment in 2015, KSrelief has implemented more than 3,000 projects in 100 countries, providing some $6.9 billion. These projects cover various vital sectors and are carried out in partnership with 187 international and UN organizations. Many of these projects have benefited millions of women and children.

Saudi Arabia stands out both for the scale of its aid and its commitment relative to economic size, reinforcing its image as a “Kingdom of Humanity.”?

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Financial Tracking Service, Saudi Arabia contributed about $1.22 billion in aid in 2024 — a figure similar to previous years. Most of this funding was directed toward Yemen, followed by Palestine and Ukraine, for coordination and support services, food security, health, early recovery and education, among other sectors. Other notable relief efforts include Sudan, Afghanistan and the Lake Chad region.

Saudi Arabia continues to pledge major aid packages, indicating that its total contributions for 2025 will again be in the billion-dollar range. Notably, in 2024, the Kingdom announced a $500 million commitment to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. The funding agreements of $300 million with the World Health Organization and $200 million with UNICEF were signed last month on the sidelines of the 4th Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum?, underscoring that Saudi aid in 2025 is targeting large-scale global health challenges, in addition to ongoing humanitarian needs.

As Eid Al-Fitr approaches, we look forward to celebrating this joyous occasion, but with a heavy heart as we witness the pain and suffering in Gaza, Syria, Yemen and other places around the Muslim world. We will try to fulfill our humanitarian obligations while praying and working to end the conflicts.

As there has been a shift and multiplicity in the centers of power, there could also be a shift in the centers of humanitarian and development aid. Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian ranking now rivals some G7 countries and its efforts have drawn commendation from the UN, WHO, World Bank and others for alleviating suffering and fostering development.

Courtesy: arabnews