Saudi Arabia starts allowing pilgrims to perform Umrah rituals

Monitoring Desk

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday began allowing its citizens and residents to perform Umrah rituals at 75 percent capacity as part of its second phase of gradual resumption of visits, state news agency SPA reported.

The second stage allows for prayers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

People are also allowed to pray in the Prophet’s Sacred Chamber, the report said. According to the plan drawn up by Saudi government agencies, the second phase of the resumption of Umrah will allow up to 15,000 Umrah performers and 40,000 worshippers or about 75 percent of the capacity in consideration of health protocols to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. Each group of pilgrims is allocated only three hours to complete the rituals of Umrah, SPA reported. A group of worshippers prayed Fajr (the dawn prayer) in front of the Holy Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, as Jama’a (group prayer), state TV AlEkhbariya reported. The authorities are set to allow the third phase of Umrah return when they will allow pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage, which is likely to start from November 1.