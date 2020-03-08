Saudi Arabia to increase oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

DUBAI (Reuters): Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the end of the OPEC supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman visited state oil giant Aramco on Saturday and asked the company to boost its crude output after the current OPEC+ cut deal expires at the end of March, the sources said.