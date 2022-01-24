Saudi Arabia urges UNSC to put an end to Houthis’ actions

CAIRO (TASS): The Saudi authorities condemned the recent attacks by the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen on the Saudi cities of Dhahran and Jizan, as well as on the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abu Dhabi, and called on the UN Security Council (SC) to put an end to their aggressive actions .

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns the attacks by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists (from the Ansar Allah movement – approx. TASS) on civilian and vital facilities located in the south of the kingdom and (in the capital of the United Arab Emirates) Abu Dhabi. In the last such attack, [carried out] on the city of Zahran in the south of [the country] and an industrial zone in the city of Jizan in the southwest of [the kingdom], two citizens from Bangladesh and Sudan were slightly injured,” the statement, published on Monday on the page of the Kingdom’s Foreign Office, said. on Twitter.

Riyadh stressed that “the persistence with which Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists [commit] repeated attacks is a challenge to the international community and a clear violation of international humanitarian law”, pointing to the need for “action by the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to put an end to this aggressive behavior in order to preserve international peace and security.”

On Monday night, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense informed about the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles that were sent by the Houthis in the direction of Abu Dhabi. Later, the defense department reported the destruction of an installation in the northwestern Yemeni province of Al-Jawf, which was used to launch these missiles.

In recent weeks, the air force of the Riyadh-led Arabian coalition has stepped up its air strikes on Houthi military installations in Yemen, in particular in the Sanaa region, the country’s rebel-controlled capital.

The most intense bombing came after Ansar Allah hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo ship near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on January 3, and carried out a drone and ballistic missile attack on Abu Dhabi on January 17, killing four people, at least five were injured.