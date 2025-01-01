Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Syrian government

RIYADH – The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the formation of a new Syrian government and hopes it will fulfill the aspirations of its people, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

A statement emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to cooperating with the new government, strengthening ties between the two nations and enhancing relations across all sectors.

The ministry also extended its best wishes to the new authority in achieving security, stability and prosperity.

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa announced a transitional government on Saturday, appointing 23 ministers in a broadened cabinet. The move is seen as a key milestone in the transition from decades of Assad family rule and to improving Syria’s ties with the West.