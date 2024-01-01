Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector on the cusp of a transformative era

Dr. Ibrahim Juffali

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nations across the globe have underscored the importance of biopharma resilience to safeguard their populations from disruptions in pharmaceutical supply chains. Saudi Arabia is no exception. The Kingdom is now actively working to build capacity in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, both for domestic needs and as a competitive player in the global market. This national imperative aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and enhance critical industries.

A key milestone in this effort is the recent agreement between Lifera Biologics, a contract manufacturing arm of Lifera, and Novo Nordisk, the second-largest global pharmaceutical company and a global leader in diabetes care and obesity. This partnership will ensure that Lifera produces more than 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s insulin needs. Lifera, established by the Public Investment Fund, is committed to two national objectives: bolstering biopharma resilience and advancing the Saudi National Biotechnology Strategy.

The collaboration with Novo Nordisk is just the beginning. Lifera’s first manufacturing facility, set to be operational by 2026, will produce 80 million units of injectables annually, including insulin and monoclonal antibodies. An ambitious expansion by 2029 will increase this capacity to 250 million units, incorporating vaccines, peptides including anti-obesity therapeutics and other biologics. Lifera’s manufacturing scale will align with the best global standards, providing the region with a resilient supply chain.

However, the true value of these advancements lies not only in manufacturing capacity but in the development of local expertise. The key challenge globally in biopharma is not necessarily the availability of capital, equipment or interest — it is in fact the availability of skilled talent. Lifera has already begun sending employees abroad for advanced training at partner sites. By 2027, more than 120 individuals will be trained in biologics manufacturing, helping to build a skilled workforce capable of driving Saudi Arabia’s biopharma ambitions. By developing the right workforce, along with various other incentives provided by the Saudi government, we expect to see significant increases in foreign investment and partnerships with Saudi private sector companies as Saudi Arabia establishes itself as a leading global player in the biopharma sector.

Crucial to this endeavor has been the support of various Saudi government entities. The Ministries of Industry, Health and Investment, alongside the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and Nupco, the public sector healthcare general procurement organization, have played key roles in establishing the necessary frameworks to attract both foreign and domestic investment in biopharma. These efforts are not just about industrial growth, but are central to achieving Saudi Arabia’s broader national goals of economic diversification and health sector transformation.

This is an exciting time for Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector. The localization of pharmaceutical production, including vaccines, is gaining momentum. In 2023, Lifera signed a memorandum of understanding with Sanofi, a leading global vaccine innovator protecting 500 million people per year, through which Sanofi and Lifera will produce vaccines locally, with plans to address more than half of Saudi Arabia’s needs as part of the National Immunization Schedule. More such partnerships are expected soon, increasing trust in Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector.

Lifera is also advancing precision medicine through its subsidiary, Lifera Omics. Launched in January, Lifera Omics aims to establish world-class genetic testing and drug discovery capabilities in Saudi Arabia. With the appointment of globally renowned Saudi human geneticist Prof. Fowzan AlKuraya as chief medical and genomics officer, Lifera Omics seeks to address the unique needs of Saudi patients by leveraging a rich genomic biodatabank, perhaps one of the largest in both the public and private sector, focused on rare diseases and expanding into cancers and metabolic disorders. AlKuraya in 2020 became the first non-US recipient of the prestigious Curt Stern Award from the American Society of Human Genetics and he has served on the Adjunct Faculty of Harvard Medical School. His discoveries have significantly advanced understanding of the intricate relationship between human genes and health.

The ability to map disease risks through genomic data is a critical advancement in moving from reactive to preventive healthcare, which will serve as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s future health system. With Lifera Omics, the Kingdom aims to be a key player in the discovery of new therapies in the global race to unlock the full potential of precision medicine. To support this, we are in advanced discussions with a leading Saudi tertiary care hospital to develop cell and gene therapy manufacturing, personalized for the needs of patients in Saudi Arabia and serving as a regional hub for this advanced and precise treatment modality.

These developments come at a pivotal moment. Global supply chains are being reshaped by the rapid pace of drug discovery and the rise of advanced therapeutics. The pandemic showed how swiftly new therapies can be developed when international collaboration is prioritized. With the acceleration of drug discovery, Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector is well positioned to capitalize on these shifts. Increased investment will not only boost economic growth but also create valuable opportunities for both Saudi and expatriate talent. The Saudi Health Sector Transformation Program, a forward-thinking initiative aligned with the National Biotechnology Strategy, is playing a pivotal role in this growth and is perhaps one of the most ambitious national health programs globally.

Growth of the Saudi biopharmaceutical sector will generate high-value jobs, increase local content in the healthcare industry and support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for biotechnology. With a young, digitally savvy population and a rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure, the Kingdom is well positioned to capitalize on the potential of biotechnology and biopharma to improve public health and drive economic growth.

Looking ahead, the Kingdom’s focus on research and development, supported by clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, promises to yield a pipeline of innovative treatments tailored to the health challenges specific to Saudi Arabia and the broader region. These advancements will improve access to cutting-edge therapies for the Saudi population and contribute to global clinical innovation. Saudi Arabia is emerging as a prime destination for the discovery of new medicines, particularly for diseases with a higher prevalence in the region, such as sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy and inherited retinal disorders.

Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector is on the cusp of a transformative era, one that will catalyze the Kingdom’s economic and healthcare landscape. Lifera is proud to play a central role in this transformation, helping to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation and enabling citizens and residents to enjoy longer, healthier lives.

— Arab News