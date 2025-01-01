Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated art storage depot launched in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Jeddah’s ATHR Gallery, in partnership with global arts logistics company Hasenkamp, launched The Art Storage by ATHR on May 24.

The Art Storage — billed as Saudi Arabia’s first purpose-built, museum-grade art storage depot — integrates top-class security with exacting environmental control. The storage area is fully insulated and climate-regulated, maintaining a stable temperature of 20-22°C with precisely managed humidity levels.

The entire system is also engineered to ensure maximum dust control, climate consistency, and discretion. Towering ceilings accommodate monumental works, while wide, retractable gates allow seamless movement of oversized pieces. To eliminate the risk of damage, all areas are fully insulated against rain and extreme weather conditions, ensuring the protection of artworks to international museum standards.

Rana Alamuddin, director of marketing and communications at ATHR, told Arab News: “ATHR was born out of a desire to fill a gap in the Saudi art scene by providing aspiring and emerging artists with a platform to thrive locally and globally. This new facility is a continuation of that mission, reinforcing Jeddah as the heart of the gallery’s vision.”

She added that the new facility will help reduce a long-standing gap in Saudi’s cultural ecosystem. “This level of preservation means artworks are protected not just for today, but for generations to come,” she said.

Thomas Schneider, CEO of Hasenkamp, told Arab News at the opening: “I feel privileged to be part of the development of the cultural scene in Saudi Arabia. I came here for the first time over 11 years ago and the development is just mind-blowing in every aspect in the architectural and cultural scene. This is a booming country and it’s full of so many wonderful creative people.”

Mohammed Hafiz, CEO of ATHR & co-founder of The Art Storage told Arab News that developing a “complete ecosystem” is essential for the Saudi art sector to grow.

“A critical part of that ecosystem is safe, professional storage — because most artworks spend more time off-view than on display,” he said. “Proper storage ensures the preservation of priceless, irreplaceable pieces when they’re not in public view. It’s a meaningful contribution to the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia’s cultural future.”