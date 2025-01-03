Saudi Arabia’s relations with the new Syria

Hassan Al-Mustafa

In February 2023, when a devastating earthquake struck parts of Turkiye and Syria, the Saudi aid agency KSrelief launched a public campaign in the Kingdom to assist those affected. A royal directive facilitated the urgent establishment of an air bridge carrying food and medical supplies. At that time, Bashar Assad was the president of Syria and, despite the complex issues in the relationship between Riyadh and Damascus, this did not hinder the Kingdom from providing essential aid, as it distinguishes between the political and humanitarian levels.

On Dec. 8 last year, Assad left Syria and opposition factions entered the Syrian capital, Damascus. A new de facto government was established, characterized by different policies and led by figures with a hard-line Islamist background. However, this development did not deter the Saudi government from assisting the Syrian people. Seven relief aircraft and about 60 trucks subsequently arrived in Syria from Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Samer Al-Jutaily, spokesperson for KSrelief, told Asharq Al-Awsat that this aid “has no predetermined limit” and will continue “until its objectives are achieved on the ground, ensuring humanitarian stability, in accordance with the directives of the Saudi leadership, to alleviate the suffering of those affected.”

These humanitarian efforts are regarded as a cornerstone of Saudi-Syrian relations and represent a continuation of a policy initiated in 2011, following the onset of popular movements in Syria. The Kingdom received approximately 3 million Syrians, treating them as “residents” rather than “refugees” and providing them with essential life necessities, including free education and healthcare, while allowing them to engage in employment and facilitating their integration into society. Additionally, the total value of humanitarian aid extended to the Syrian people has exceeded $854 million.

A source stated that the assistance provided by Riyadh “does not discriminate among beneficiaries, regardless of their religious, ethnic or cultural affiliations.” The source added that, “since the first day of the events that started in Syria in 2011, Saudi Arabia has adhered to steadfast principles, emphasizing the importance of ensuring Syria’s security and territorial integrity, free from foreign interventions and external influences.” This commitment stems from the belief that “Syria belongs to the Syrians, who are best suited to manage their affairs and determine their destiny through an internal dialogue that leads to a resolution of the crisis in all its dimensions.”

Observers of Saudi Arabia’s policy toward Syria note that it seeks to achieve several objectives, the most significant of which are: establishing security and stability; the unity of Syrian territory and rejecting division or external aggression against it; providing the basics of decent living for citizens and paving the way for the reconstruction process; preserving state institutions and preventing any collapse; forming a transitional national government that represents the various spectrums of the Syrian people; preventing Syria from becoming a platform for extremist groups to use for training or preparing terrorist attacks targeting neighboring countries; and establishing diplomatic relations based on the principle of good neighborliness and constructive cooperation, contributing to the positive integration of Syria into its Arab surroundings, without engaging in the conflict of regional axes.

Accordingly, a Saudi delegation visited Damascus last month to meet with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad Al-Sharaa. This was followed by a historic visit to Riyadh on Jan. 2 by a high-level Syrian delegation, including new Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab. During their visit, the Syrian delegation met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Prince Khalid described the meeting as “productive.” The “latest developments in Syria were discussed, along with ways to support the transitional political process that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people and ensures the security, stability and territorial integrity of Syria.” Prince Khalid emphasized that “the time has come for Syria to stabilize, rise and benefit from its available resources.”

Prince Faisal engaged in discussions with the Syrian delegation regarding methods to “preserve the institutions of the Syrian state and its resources, and to restore its rightful position and status within the Arab and Islamic worlds.”

It is evident that these meetings occurred on three levels: political, defensive and security-intelligence. This indicates that these issues were present in the discussions, particularly since Syria, under the leadership of Assad, was the subject of significant Russian and Iranian influence, in addition to Iranian-aligned armed factions such as Hezbollah and Iraqi, Afghan and Pakistani militias, along with advisers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Russian officers. Although all these entities are currently inactive and outside the equation, this does not imply that these various forces will accept their losses or refrain from attempting to secure gains in one way or another.

At the same time, armed militias continue to operate in Syria, some of which are affiliated with Turkiye, while others are Kurdish. There is an ongoing conflict between these groups, in addition to the presence of terrorist factions linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda and their allies, as well as armed groups from Chechnya and Uzbekistan.

There is also a complex issue concerning the thousands of Daesh prisoners held in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces. Additionally, we must consider their families, which include women, children and adults residing in dire camps, creating a fertile ground for extremism and violence. Any outbreak or escape from these prisons could lead to widespread disturbances in several regions.

These files require a rational Syrian management at multiple levels: political, security and humanitarian. Discussions surrounding these matters typically do not occur in the media but rather behind closed doors, as they necessitate practical solutions, candid dialogue and a clear roadmap to establish security and stability while preventing any potential security disruptions.

The new Syrian administration is fully aware of the religious, political and economic significance of Saudi Arabia. This understanding guided their choice of making it their first foreign visit, which was followed by a tour that included Qatar, the UAE and Jordan.

Through its spiritual and political strength, as well as its positive relationships with the international community, Riyadh has the potential to assist the Syrian people in establishing a modern nation-state that is free from sectarianism and religious or ethnic-based tyranny. The Kingdom has taken the initiative from the very first day to support this cause, as it respects the choices of the Syrian people.

However, the responsibility also lies with the Syrians themselves regarding how they manage their state, the nature of their relationships with Arab nations and the international community, their adherence to diplomatic norms and their ability to create a genuine national partnership government. It is ultimately the Syrians, through their policies, who will determine how their neighbors and the international community engage with them.

Saudi Arabia is currently monitoring “the developments in Syria with great interest and is positively supporting efforts aimed at restoring stability. The Kingdom aspires for the swift return of stability, the regular functioning of state institutions in all their components, and the preservation of the security, unity and integrity of Syrian territory. It also emphasizes the importance of wisdom and the establishment of a nation-state that the Syrian people have long desired,” according to one source.

The stability of Syria and its return to its natural Arab position is a national and regional interest for Saudi Arabia. Today, Riyadh is pursuing a highly ambitious economic and social modernization project encapsulated in Saudi Vision 2030. A stable security and political environment in the Middle East is crucial for the success of this vision. The extensive positive impacts of Vision 2030 will not be limited to the Kingdom alone; it also serves as a source of inspiration and hope for all peoples in the region, including the Syrian people, who yearn for peace and development.

