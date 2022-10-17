Saudi Armed Forces Director calls on Air Chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi Armed Forces delegation led by Major General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri, Director Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Monday. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

Major General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri expressed his grief over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He praised efforts of PAF personnel for their support to civil administration in relief activities and rehabilitation process of the flood affectees. The dignitary also acknowledged the rising indigenous capability of PAF in aviation industry and agreed to further optimize the existing ties between both the air forces particularly in training and operational domains.

Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization drive to achieve operational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains as per the PAF’s operational construct and said that Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both the countries.

Related