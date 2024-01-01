Saudi authorities warn holders of visit visas against performing Hajj rituals in Makkah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Public Security has said that visit visas — regardless of their type or designation — do not permit holders to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The authority has urged all visitors to the Kingdom who hold a visit visa not to travel to Makkah or stay there between May 23 and June 21.

The directorate said 20,000 visitors had so far violated Hajj regulations and instructions, which prohibit them from being in Makkah without a valid visa.

The authority stressed that whoever violates regulations will be subject to penalties being applied against them, in accordance with the Kingdom’s regulations and instructions. This is to ensure the safety of pilgrims who are authorized to perform Hajj in a secure and peaceful environment, the SPA added.

Courtesy: arabnews