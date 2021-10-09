Saudi CGS lauds Pak. Army’s standards at Kakul Parade

RAWALPINDI (APP): The passing out parade of ca-dets of 144th Long Course, 63rd Integrated Course, 33-rd Technical Graduate Cou-rse, 3rd Basic Military Tra-ining Course and 18th Lady Cadets Course was held on Saturday at Pakist-an Military Academy Kakul.

Cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also a-mong the passed out cade-ts. Chief of General Staff (CGS) Royal Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily was chief guest on the occasion, said an ISPR media release. The chief guest reviewed the parade and conferred awards to distinguished cadets.

Addressing the parade, General Fayiadh bin Ham-ed bin Raged Al-Rowaily congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commissioning into service.

The Saudi CGS praised Pakistan Army for its professional excellence that testifies the high standards of training being imparted at PMA; the premier training institution.

The Coveted Sword of Honour awarded to Batt-alion Senior Under Officer Usman Anwar, President’s Gold medal to Battalion S-enior Under Officer Hamza Nazir, Chairman Joint Ch-iefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Senior Under Officer Wan-asingle Arachchige Shan-uka Mihirange Pieris from Sri Lanka.