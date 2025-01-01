Saudi citizens can now visit Pakistan without visa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that Saudi citizens do not require a visa to travel to Pakistan, adding that they are welcome to visit the country at any time.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki, at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, with both sides agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple sectors, including anti-narcotics and counter-human trafficking efforts.

The Saudi ambassador warmly received Minister Naqvi upon his arrival at the embassy. “There are very close and historic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and we want to deepen them further,” Ambassador Al-Maliki said during the exchange.

Interior Minister Naqvi thanked the Saudi government for its continued support in Pakistan’s economic and social development sectors. He expressed particular gratitude for the Saudi delegation’s participation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference.

Highlighting recent cooperation between the two countries, Naqvi appreciated the Saudi government’s role in assisting with the release and repatriation of five members of a Pakistani family, who were held abroad. “Saudi Arabia provided vital support in ensuring the safe return of the innocent family,” he said.

The interior minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Saudi authorities in tackling cross-border crimes, including drug trafficking and human smuggling. “We are focused on enhancing cooperation in these critical areas,” he stated.

Naqvi also said that the government had intensified efforts against organized begging rings operating under the guise of legal migration. “The siege against the beggar mafia has been tightened,” he noted, adding that new conditions were being introduced for passport issuance to curb illegal immigration and misuse of travel documentation.

The meeting reflects the continued upward trajectory in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, with both countries aiming to build stronger strategic and people-to-people ties.

Earlier this week, the Saudi embassy’s official social media also highlighted the visit, describing the exchange as cordial and productive.