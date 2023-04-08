Saudi crown prince receives Iraqi speaker





RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Saturday.

They review relations between their nations in a meeting in Jeddah.

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam.

They reviewed bilateral relation between the Kingdom and the Sultanate and prospects for joint cooperation.

Attending the meeting were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet Member; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi (the accompanying minister); Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim; and Saudi Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Imad Al-Muhanna.

From Brunei, Price Abdul Malik, Prince Abdul Mateen, and Prince Abdul Wakeel were present at the meeting along with other ministers and senior officials from the Sultanate.

