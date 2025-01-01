Saudi crown prince, Russia president discuss Ukraine crisis 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Saudi Press Agency said early Friday.

The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to exerting all efforts to facilitate dialogue and achieve a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

President Putin renewed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom for its constructive efforts and endeavors.

The two leaders also reviewed ways to boost bilateral cooperation.

courtesy : Arab news