Saudi Crown Prince to visit Islamabad next month

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman will visit Islamabad February 16.

According to reports, Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is expected to announce the biggest investment in the history of Pakistan during his visit.

Agreements worth US$14 billion are also expected to be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during his visit.

Mohammad Bin Salman will also address the Pakistani nation during his visit.

It is pertinent here to mention that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan in February.

He said that the crown prince’s visit to Pakistan would strengthen bilateral relations which were based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust.

Saudi Arabia had already approved $6 billion bailout package to Islamabad to recover from economic crisis during Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2018.