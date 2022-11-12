Saudi Crown Prince visit postponed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan has been postponed, a Foreign Ministry official said.

According to sources the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan and other regions of South Asia has been postponed. The Crown Prince would only visit the Indonesian city of Bali for the G20 summit. The foreign ministry official has confirmed the postponement of the visit. Pakistan’s government was optimistic about the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit despite the political turmoil in the country. (INP)