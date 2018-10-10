Saudi envoy returns to Berlin after 1 year absence

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: The Saudi ambassador to Germany has returned to Berlin almost a full year after being recalled by Riyadh, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

“Saudi Ambassador to Germany Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan is returning [to Germany] to resume his work,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bin Sultan, the ministry added, had since met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, with whom he had discussed “all aspects of bilateral cooperation”.

Riyadh recalled bin Sultan from Berlin late last year after Germany’s then-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel publicly criticized Saudi foreign policy.

Late last month, however, Saudi Arabia said Berlin had “voiced regret” for the “misunderstanding”, calling on Maas to visit Saudi Arabia at the earliest opportunity.

