Saudi falconry festival launches photo competition

JEDDAH: A photographic competition with a prize pot of SR100,000 ($27,000) has been launched as part of a major falconry event.

Amateur and professional photographers are eligible to enter the contest at the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, which runs from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in the town of Malham, near Riyadh.

The photo competition will offer a first prize of SR50,000 to the winner, with SR30,000 and SR20,000 for second and third places respectively.

Photographers wishing to take part should email one photo only to mediakaff@gmail.com. Competition terms and conditions can be viewed by visiting www.saudifalconsclub.org.sa

Courtesy: (Arab News)