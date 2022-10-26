Saudi FFI and Pakistan’s prospective

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with the utilization of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness the talents of young generations and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity. While addressing the Future Investment Initiative (FFI) conference in Riyadh, he said that clean energy potential would be the new driver of economic prosperity and that the world community must come forward and support these joint efforts.

The global economic landscapes had shifted largely over the past decades after the rapid introduction of the latest technologies that opened up new avenues and trends in domestic and global trade and commerce. Although, varying population growth rates of different nations impacted differently at their overall economic growth, however, technological innovations and resourcefulness played an important role in sustainable economies. Similarly, the hidden oil and gas reservoirs of the Arabs and other countries witnessed significant reduction due to the nonstop use by these nations. The world is steadily shifting from fossil fuels to clean energy while the UAE and Saudi leaders timely perceived the future risks and initiated comprehensive plans to diversify their oil-dependent economies through massive investments in IT, industry, and tourism.

Pakistan is an energy-deficient nation with a weak industrial base and an inherited agricultural economy that went through an acute slump over the past years. Although, Pakistani leaders usually refer to the untapped youth potential of the nearly 230 million population but at the same time they forget the worst effects of this unskilled population bomb if Pakistani leaders fail to manage that. Although there had been multiple programs for youth vocational training, financial empowerment, self-business, or employment abroad, but these efforts were largely marred due to a lack of follow-up monitoring, necessary guidance, and a shortage of finances in the past. Thus, this huge human market coupled with the government’s incentives provides a lucrative opportunity for domestic and foreign investors and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams through an easily available cheaper workforce and government support in terms of ease of doing business.

At present, our industry faces a severe setback due to the high energy prices and prolonged power shortages in the country. High production costs forced the government to offer subsidies to exporting industries so Pakistani products compete in the global market and generate valuable foreign reserves for the nation. Currently, the global community has shared problems and common grief so nations across the world particularly Muslim Ummah should work jointly to overcome their common snags to achieve their shared goals of peaceful development, food security, and economic prosperity for their future generations.