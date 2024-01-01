Saudi flight catches fire at Peshawar airport

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A Saudi Arabian airline flight narrowly avoided a major accident after landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed.

According to the CAA, the landing gear of flight Saudia SV 792 caught fire shortly after landing. Prompt action from rescue services prevented a potential disaster as they swiftly responded to reports from airport authorities.

The incident occurred earlier today when the aircraft, arriving from Riyadh, experienced smoke and a subsequent fire in its left landing gear during manoeuvres near the runway, the aviation authority reported.

Air Traffic Control promptly alerted the pilot, facilitating a quick response from fire and rescue services who successfully extinguished the fire, averting a more serious incident.

Video footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from beneath the aircraft, which was carrying over 200 passengers.

All 276 passengers and 21 crew members safely disembarked using inflatable slides.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has initiated an investigation into the incident.

In response to the incident, Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily suspended runway operations, diverting flights to Islamabad until 10 am on Friday.

This adjustment has affected schedules for private flights, including those operated by PIA.