Saudi FM to visit Pakistan on Dec 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal Al Saud will arrive in Pakistan on Dec 24 on a one-day visit.

According to diplomatic sources, the visit of Saudi FM will be of utmost importance. Saudi guest will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit.

The visit of Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal Al Saud is being considered as of high value after Pakistan opted out of the Kuala Lumpur summit in Malaysia.

On Dec 20, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui stated that Pakistan did not participate in the KL Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah.

She asserted that Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.