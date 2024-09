RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday held a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, state news agency SPA reported.

During the call, the two ministers discussed Gaza developments and reiterated the need for increased coordination to achieve a ceasefire.

They also emphasized “intensified efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli escalation and violations against the Palestinian people,” said SPA.

Courtesy: arabnews