Saudi foreign minister meets PM Imran FM Qureshi in capital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, who arrived in Pakistan on a one-day visit earlier today, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present during the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi convoy visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital. On his arrival at the ministry, FM Qureshi welcomed him.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said, “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship. The two countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.”

The foreign minister also thanked the Saudi envoy and his leadership for supporting Pakistan on its stance regarding the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) in the world.

The Saudi foreign minister’s visit is being considered as a damage control exercise in the wake of the Kuala Lumpur summit which Pakistan announced not to attend at the eleventh hour under what Turkish president termed Saudi threats.

Prime Minister Imran had accepted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s invitation to the summit which was held from Dec 18 to 21 to offer “an international platform for Muslim leaders, intellectuals and scholars…to discuss, exchange ideas about the issues revolving in the Muslim world.”

However, Pakistan suddenly pulled out of the moot after Prime Minister Imran’s visit to Riyadh.

A Turkish newspaper later quoted President Recep Tayyib Erdogan as saying that Pakistan was pressured to stay away from the moot in which leaders of Malaysia, Turkey, Iran and Qatar participated.

Erdogan had ‘unveiled’ that Saudi Arabia threatened Pakistan to withdraw its financial assistance as well as to expel millions of its workers if it attended the gathering of Muslim leaders in the Malaysian capital.

Following the Turkish newspaper report, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a brief statement saying that Islamabad did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur summit because time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries, regarding possible division in the Ummah.

Saudi Arabia, however, dismissed the claim as ‘baseless’ and insisted that its relationship with Pakistan is beyond the realm of threats.