Saudi Foreign Minister says aid entry to Gaza cannot be linked to ceasefire

ANTALYA: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday aid entry to Gaza cannot be linked to a ceasefire.

Prince Faisal also said the international community must pressure the Israeli government to allow aid deliveries to Gaza.

The Saudi minister was speaking at a joint press conference in Antalya following a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on a Gaza ceasefire.

The summit discussed the developments in the enclave, as well as efforts to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire.

The Saudi minister said any displacement of Palestinians is categorically rejected. He added that the Kingdom appreciated the efforts of Egypt and Qatar in the ceasefire negotiations.

Prince Faisal said the people of Gaza were being “deprived of the most basic necessities of life,” and held international community responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The meeting also emphasized the need for efforts to continue to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their inherent rights.

The minister also condemned Israeli violations of international law in the West Bank, including settlement expansion, home demolitions, and land seizures.

Courtesy: arabnews