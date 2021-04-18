Saudi, Iranian officials held talks

BAGHDAD (Reuters): Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks earlier this month, seeking to ease tensions between the long-time bitter foes, Reuters reports.

However, no breakthrough was reached, according to Reuters, which cited several officials from both sides.

“This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region,” an Iranian official tells Reuters, adding that the meeting was urged by Iraq.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016 following the storming of the former’s embassy in Tehran.

A Western diplomat in the region told Reuters that the United States and Britain were informed in advance of the Saudi-Iran meeting.