Saudi king confirms ability to deal with oil attacks

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday stressed the Kingdom’s ability to deal with the attacks on the country’s facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais.

Addressing the country’s cabinet, King Salman added that these attacks not only target the Kingdom’s vital facilities, but also target the global economy.

The cabinet said on Tuesday that the Kingdom will defend its territory and its facilities no matter the source of the attack, and it called on the international community to take tougher measures to stop these attacks.

This “unprecedented” and “destructive aggression threatens international peace and security,” the cabinet added.