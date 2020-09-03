Saudi Prince set to meet Trump

RIYADH (Agencies): A senior Saudi source told “Globes” that Jared Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman came close on Tuesday to agreeing a White House meeting before the November elections.

US President Trump is expected to invite Saudi Crown prince Salman to the White House following the signing of the Israel-UAE peace agreement and ahead of the US presidential elections in November, a senior Saudi source has told “Globes.”

During the meeting on Tuesday between Salman and Kushner, major progress was made on the issue of the planned White House meeting and the full details should be agreed upon soon.

In all likelihood the invitation would not mean that the Saudi Crown Prince will attend the Israel-UAE peace agreement signing ceremony which could take place in Washington before Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year), which falls on September 18.