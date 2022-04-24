Saudi princes sell yachts and real estate due to financial problems

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): Some princes from the ruling dynasty in Saudi Arabia are selling real estate and yachts in the US and Europe due to financial problems, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Family members are dumping their assets outside the kingdom as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “cut off many of the sources of money they used to support their extraordinary spending habits,” sources said.

The article points out that they have sold over $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and art in recent years.

Sources say the princes need the money to pay taxes and property maintenance, as well as to pay for the parking of planes and ships. In addition, in some cases, members of the dynasty are motivated by the desire to own “less ostentatious assets” in order not to attract too much attention from the crown prince.

It is also noted that Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who previously headed Saudi intelligence, sold his estate in the UK in 2021 for $155 million.

According to one of the sources, the princes are afraid of Mohammed bin Salman, because they do not work themselves, but maintain a huge staff of employees.

