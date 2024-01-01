Saudi students explore intersection of science and art

Saleh Fareed

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts has launched an exhibition in Jeddah showcasing 25 artworks exploring the link between science and art.

Fifteen female students from King Abdulaziz University presented their paintings, sketches and other projects at the opening of the Sci-Art exhibition. (AN photo)

The second annual exhibition organized by the arts society, in collaboration with the Biology Club at King Abdulaziz University, was opened in the presence of Mohammed Al-Subaih, director-general of the organization, Mona Al-Harbi, vice dean of the college of science, local artists, and parents.

The exhibition, which will run until May 2 at the organization’s Abdul Halim Radwi Auditorium, presents an artistic interpretation of scientific inquiry. It is being held to encourage students to showcase their creativity.

The students chose as subject matter the body’s various systems, the solar system, human mind, natural world, animals, mathematics, computer programming, global warming and more.

Al-Subaih praised the students for their work. “This exhibition comes as part of our role in spreading culture and arts … we thought of creating a platform for students to exhibit their talents and showcase their innovative ideas and this exhibition is an exciting moment for us to share with our community.”

Al-Harbi added: “The sci-art exhibition allows participants to engage their creative and analytical minds to forge new connections between ideas and learn about the world through art.

“This exhibition is a way to provide a platform for students and others to express that side of themselves and bring art and science together. Our aim is to encourage students to show their artistic talents and create paintings that related to subjects that they have learned in science.”