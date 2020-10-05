Saudi tax relief unleashed for home buyers to keep boom rolling

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia added new incentives to keep its mortgage boom going by scrapping a 15% value-added tax on property sales and offering other relief for home buyers amid a push by the Arab world’s largest economy to expand residential ownership.

Property transactions will instead be subject to a new 5% real estate sales tax, according to state-run news agency SPA. The government will also shoulder the cost of taxes for first-time home buyers of properties worth up to 1 million riyals ($267,000), according to a royal order published on Friday.

The threshold for the tax exemption was increased from 850,000 riyals previously for citizens buying their first homes.

Saudi Arabia’s mortgage market has emerged as a bright spot at a time the economy is reeling from the global pandemic and lower oil prices, with citizen unemployment hitting its highest level on record in the second quarter. But the kingdom has still had to resort to austerity measures to stabilize public finances, including a tripling of VAT – which was introduced for the first time in 2018 – to 15% in July.

“They’ve essentially revoked the tax increase on property purchases and that’s going to help maintain the momentum in the mortgage market,” CI Capital senior analyst Sara Boutros said by phone. “The bulk of the home-demand by Saudi middle-class buyers is within the 1 million-riyals range, which means those purchases will be tax-free.”

The world’s biggest oil exporter has taken a number of steps to boost home construction and lending. Home ownership among citizens reached 62% in March, according to the country’s housing minister, and the kingdom is now targeting a rate of 70% by 2030, as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic transformation plan.

The increase in mortgages has kept credit to the private sector growing at the fastest pace in years, as home lending surges from a low base. New residential mortgages provided by banks have accounted for the bulk of credit expansion in recent months.

Gulf pegs, Oman, Lebanon Mideast markets face rough quarter

From parliamentary gridlock in Kuwait to paralyzed debt talks in Lebanon and giddy valuations for Saudi Arabian stocks, investors in the Middle East face a raft of risks in the fourth quarter.

Ever-present is the fact that current crude prices can’t balance the budgets of most of the region’s energy exporters.

While derivative traders have pared bets that Gulf states will be forced to devalue their currency pegs in the next 12 months, bouts of volatility may return.

Countries that have been financing deficits through debt sales “may be in trouble if oil prices persist at current levels,” said Peter Kisler, a London-based portfolio manager at hedge fund North Asset Management. “2020 is an exceptional year, and they can get away with it now, but I am not sure they have a viable long-term plan if oil prices don’t return to pre-2020 levels.”

Debt sales from the region hit a record in the past quarter as governments rushed to place bonds after the coronavirus shock.

Looking dear

In equity markets, most Gulf Arab nations have outperformed their emerging peers in the last three months. What’s shaping up to be their worst recession on record could leave them exposed.

“Stock-market valuations, for example in Saudi Arabia, remain elevated and somewhat detached from the underlying economic prospects,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management.

Debt test

Oman is planning its first Eurobond sale in more than a year, despite the threat its credit ratings could slide deeper into junk. (Bloomberg)