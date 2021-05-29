Saudia allows entry of travelers from abroad

RIYADH (Agencies): Sau-di Arabia will allow the e-ntry of travelers from countries including the United Arab Emirates, the US, the United Kingdom and others starting on May 30, following a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official SPA reported on Saturday, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

According to SPA, the complete list of countries also includes Germany, Ire-land, Italy, Portugal, Swe-den, Switzerland, France and Japan.

The source reportedly said the decision to lift the travel ban was made based on information provided by the WHO which showed they were able to effectively co-ntrol the spread of the virus.

Travelers arriving from the listed countries are still required to quarantine upon their arrival in the Kingdom, SPA added. In February, authorities had banned the entry of travelers from these countries except for Saudi nationals.