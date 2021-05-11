Saudia announces Eid al-Fitr

JEDDAH (Agencies): Eid al-Fitr will begin on Thursday May 13 as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Tuesday, according to the Haramain Sharifain Twitter account posting live from the Tumair observatory in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s Moon Sighting Committee at the Tumair observatory did not see the crescent moon on Tuesday, according to Haramain Sharifain. Eid al-Fitr would have started one day earlier had the moon been seen.

The Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of a month of piety and all-day fasting for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims.