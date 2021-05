TEL AVIV (Agencies): An Israir flight to the United Arab Emirates has been held up for hours at Ben Gurion International Airp-ort due to Saudi Arabia’s refusal to grant approval to the Israeli airline to use its airspace, according to Hebrew media reports.

But according to the Globes business daily, an El Al flight to Dubai took off as planned this afternoon and received permission to use Saudi airspace.

There is no immediate comment from the Foreign Ministry on the incident.