Saudi’s King Salman slams Iran at UN

F.P. Report

RIYADH: In his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called upon world leaders to confront Iranian nuclear aspirations as a united front and expressed support for US Middle East peace efforts.

In his pre-recorded speech, Salman said that his country’s stance on Iran was one of peace, “but to no avail.”

He said that Iran used the 2015 nuclear agreement to “intensify its expansionist activities, create its terrorist networks and use terrorism [to produce] nothing but chaos, extremism and sectarianism.”

“Our experience with the Iranian regime has taught us that partial solutions or appeasement will not stop its threats to international peace and security. A comprehensive solution and a firm international position are required to ensure fundamental solutions to the Iranian regime’s attempt to obtain weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile program,” Salman said.

Salman also referenced US peace efforts in the Middle East by saying that “the kingdom supports all efforts aimed at advancing the peace process.”

The Saudi King on Wednesday reaffirmed his position in favor of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“We support the efforts of the current US administration to achieve peace in the Middle East, by bringing the Palestinians and the Israelis together to the negotiation table to reach a fair and comprehensive agreement,” he said.

He ended his remarks by condemning Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group, noting its affiliation with Iran and blaming it for the recent explosion in the port of Beirut. “This terrorist organization must be disarmed,” he said.

With COVID-19 still limiting global movement, just one representative from each of the 193 UN members has been allowed to attend the assembly.