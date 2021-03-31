Saudi’s Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral ties

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Crown Prince.

The purpose of the prime minister’s visit was to discuss the relations between the two countries and establish prospects for further cooperation in the region, Al Arabiya reported.

Al- Kadhimi’s visit comes at an important time to discuss and collaborate on social, political and economic issues, Iraqi ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abd-ulaziz al-Shammari said in a statement to Al Arabiya.

The two countries plan to increase border crossings so that more important meetings between businessmen operating in the two countries can be held, the ambassador added.