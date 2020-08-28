Save National Art Treasure

The Frontier Post / August 28, 2020

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) ,located at the huge premises of the National Art Gallery in Islamabad,   is the only  national level   institution of its kind which is  supposed to preserve and promote art in the country.

PNCA was established in a rented premises in 1973  to spearhead the development of arts  in the country in order to build a robust  arts ecosystem  by creating  an environment  conducive for the flourishing  of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and the artists as well  as the arts groups have  and enjoy  commitment, financial support and resources  from the high-level official quarters concerned treading the corridors of power and to excel  at home  and also on the world stage.

PNCA as per its assigned task  is responsible  for promotion of  culture, art, music, film and theatre in the country.

Over the years, PNCA has evolved and developed the concept of Permanent Collection in order to preserve and display art works of prominent living and deceased artists and also other artists.

Permanent Collection according  to the information available has now more than 1700 paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture, calligraphy  mostly from Pakistani artists though there are some from the foreign artists.

Besides Pakistani artists , creative art work of artists from China, Iran, Turkey, Egypt,  Italy, France, South Africa and Nigeria is also on display in PNCA’s Permanent Collection  more about which will be mentioned some other time, please.

Most unfortunately,  there have been covert and overt attempts during the past couple of years  by some parties with vested interests to get declare some paintings in PNCA’s Permanent Collection placed in “on loan” category so that these can be handed  over to the alleged  heirs of one or the other deceased artists whenever such a claim is made.

This issue had been agitated from time to time but following induction of  current lady Director General , the issue had once again been raised and in order to give some   cover to it,  a  committee was constituted.

The issue related to the art work of internationally reputed artist Anwar Jalal Shemza who   died on January 14, 1985. In order to pay tributes to Anwar Jalal Shemza, one of the founders of Pakistan’s modern art movement, the PNCA decided to organize an exhibition of his art works in 1985 immediately after his death. For this purpose,  Shemza’s family was approached and his 10 art works secured for displaying in the exhibition.

The arts works known as Roots series were created by Shemza between 1982 to 1984 prior to his death and in the form of 5 paintings and 5 prints.

Following the exhibition, the paintings and prints were placed in PNCA’s Permanent Collection for the benefits of the posterity. An average value of s Shemza painting  was  currently approximately  around Rs 10 lakh or so.

There was claim from heirs of Anwar Jalal Shemza for more than 25 years. The claim recently made for return of Shemza’s art works may have been prompted by high prices of his art work  in the international market.

The incumbent lady Director General was advised by some PNCA officials to refrain from moving ahead as this would cause a great loss .

She was further told  that PNCA’s Permanent Collection including Shemza’s art works  has been on display for decades , and not withstanding  the steps taken at the time for including such works in this category,  we have no legal, ethical or administrative authority of any kind  to change that categorization.

The officials are also known to have virtually warned that this can lead to a depletion of Pakistan’s national  art  assets which would be a  colossal  loss to say the least and this will also open a Pandora box where heirs of other artists may also start demanding ownership  on similar flimsy grounds and there may even be litigation from other heirs.

But the lady Director General  did not realize that it would be a national loss  if Shemza’s  work  have been in  the National Art Gallery since 1985 were now  handed over  to the claimants and it will not be anything else but a criminal act  that officials who are supposed  to be the custodians of the national art treasure should be facilitating  such a white collar crime.

But  all these good advices in the national interests were arrogantly ignored by the lady Director General who was perhaps inducted in the PNCA top slot with some specific task  without looking into her past service record  . She moved ahead and acting on one of many recommendations of the  committee , handed over Anwar Jalal Shemza’s art works at a ceremony unceremoniously held quietly and secretly to an unknown lady with or without verification of her credentials as genuine representative of Shemza’s Britain-based heirs. Neither  Federal Education Minister who also holds charge of   of National History and Literary Heritage Division Mr Shafqat Mehmood ,   his cousin, noted artist and art teacher Mrs Salima Hashmi whose name was mentioned as representative of Shemza’s heir sometime back  nor  electronic and print media were present on this occasion.

Now that the floodgates have been opened in this manner, who is going to stem the onrushing rout and    save the national art treasure from being further depleted as heirs of other living and deceased  artists may also be coming up with similar claims after this massive damage already  done , most unfortunately.

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) , Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com

