Saving our youth from unemployment is priority

KABUL (TOLONews): Mohammad Younus Rashid, the deputy minister of youth affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture, stated at the closing ceremony of a seminar in Kabul that over 20,000 students graduate from universities across the country every year, but job opportunities are not available for them.

Speaking at the event, which marked the conclusion of a three-day seminar on online business aimed at enhancing youth capacity, Rashid emphasized efforts to reduce unemployment among young people.

According to Rashid, the deputy ministry has been implementing an online business training program for the past three years to create job opportunities.

“Three years ago, we started thinking about how to save the youth of our country from unemployment. Unemployment forces our young people to seek refuge in neighboring and non-Muslim countries, where they are influenced by foreign cultures—something that is a national disgrace for us,” the deputy minister of youth affairs added.

“With a phone or computer connected to the internet, one can work from home. The whole world today is transitioning to a digital lifestyle—digital currencies, digital marketing, and digital work,” said Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani, head of the Government Media and Information Center.

Some young participants who traveled from different provinces to attend the seminar in Kabul highlighted the importance of expanding online business opportunities and called for greater support for youth employment.

“This program should be expanded to all provinces and districts so that our youth can find work. My suggestion is that if this program becomes part of the university curriculum in Afghanistan, it would be highly beneficial,” said Hussainullah Niazi, a resident of Kunduz.

Officials from youth affairs at the Ministry of Information and Culture announced that this seminar was held in Kabul to enhance the capacity of more than 120 young participants from 18 provinces.