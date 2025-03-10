Saving Sudan’s children must be a global priority

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

As Sudan’s brutal war approaches the end of its second year, children remain particularly vulnerable to the ongoing violence, displacement and humanitarian collapse.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has created a devastating humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and leaving millions more at risk of starvation, disease and violence. While war affects all civilians, children bear the heaviest burden. They are being killed, raped, forcibly recruited and left to die from preventable diseases. Many have lost their families and are now trapped in an endless cycle of suffering, with no access to education, healthcare or basic human necessities.

Since fighting erupted in April 2023, Sudan has plunged into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The violence has displaced more than 11 million people, with over half of them being children. The war has forced families to flee their homes, often leaving children stranded in unfamiliar and dangerous environments. Many have been separated from their parents or orphaned, meaning they are left to fend for themselves in overcrowded displacement camps, war-torn villages or urban centers under constant bombardment.

Beyond displacement, Sudan’s children face other horrific consequences of war. Reports indicate that more than 200 children, including infants, have been raped. Rape is most likely being used as a weapon of war, leaving survivors traumatized, stigmatized and at risk of lifelong physical and psychological harm. The breakdown of law and order means that children are more exposed to sexual violence, trafficking and forced marriage.

At the same time, disease is spreading rapidly. In White Nile State, a recent cholera outbreak claimed nearly 100 lives in just a few weeks, including at least 18 children. The destruction of essential infrastructure — such as water purification plants — has forced families to drink contaminated water, fueling the spread of deadly waterborne diseases. The collapse of Sudan’s healthcare system means that medical treatment is virtually nonexistent, leading to thousands of preventable deaths.

The discovery of a mass grave near Khartoum containing more than 500 bodies has further underscored the war’s horrific toll. Many of the dead, including children, had been subjected to torture before their execution. The conflict’s brutality has left no safe haven for Sudan’s youth, who continue to be the primary victims of war crimes, starvation and displacement.

Children are always the most vulnerable during conflicts, but Sudan’s war has exposed them to unprecedented dangers. Unlike adults, children lack the ability to protect themselves, find food or escape violence. Their survival depends entirely on the presence of a functioning society — something that has completely collapsed in Sudan.

Children in conflict zones suffer from severe malnutrition at alarming rates. The combination of food shortages, supply chain disruptions and deliberate attacks on humanitarian aid efforts has left millions of children at risk of starvation. UNICEF warns that Sudan is facing one of the worst child malnutrition crises in the world, with a third of all children under the age of five suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Many of these children will not survive without immediate medical intervention and access to food.

Additionally, education has come to a complete halt for millions of Sudanese children. Schools have been destroyed, occupied by armed groups or turned into shelters for displaced families. Teachers have fled or been killed and a lack of resources has made virtual or alternative education impossible. With no access to schooling, an entire generation is at risk of growing up without education, further deepening poverty and instability in Sudan’s future. Children are also at high risk of recruitment by armed groups.

The suffering of Sudan’s children is not just a tragedy, it is a failure of the international community. Despite the scale of the crisis, Sudan has received far less global attention and aid than other war-torn countries. Sudan’s children should not be forgotten. Their suffering is a direct consequence of global inaction and addressing their needs should be an urgent international priority. There are several critical reasons why the world must prioritize Sudan’s children. The international community has a duty to protect the most vulnerable in times of war. The atrocities committed against Sudan’s children — including mass rapes, executions and forced starvation — are clear violations of international humanitarian law. The world cannot turn a blind eye to these crimes. A prolonged crisis in Sudan will contribute to greater instability in Africa, increased refugee flows, cross-border violence and extremist recruitment. By prioritizing Sudan’s children, the international community can help prevent future conflicts.

The current response to Sudan’s crisis is insufficient. Aid agencies are struggling to provide even basic necessities due to funding shortages and security threats. Sudan’s children need more than just temporary relief, they need a coordinated international effort to ensure their long-term survival and well-being. To address this crisis, world leaders and the African Union must take the following urgent steps.

A lasting ceasefire must be negotiated and enforced to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need. The fighting must stop to give Sudan’s children a chance at survival.

The international community must also significantly increase funding for food, healthcare and education programs. Sudan’s children cannot wait while bureaucratic processes delay lifesaving aid. The Jeddah Declaration was a step in the right direction, but it must be strengthened and fully implemented. More pressure should be placed on the warring parties to honor their commitments and allow aid to flow freely.

Humanitarian organizations on the ground need more resources and protection to reach the most vulnerable communities. Governments and donors must support these efforts to ensure aid reaches children in need. In addition, the international community must take action against those responsible for war crimes against children, ensuring justice and deterrence against further atrocities. In a nutshell, as the war in Sudan drags on, the country’s children continue to pay the highest price. They have lost their homes, their families, their safety and their future. Every passing day without action means more children will starve, die or fall victim to violence. Sudan’s children are not just statistics, they are the future of a nation. Their suffering should push the international community to act immediately.

Courtesy: arabnews