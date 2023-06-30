SBP gives ‘last chance’ for exchange of withdrawn prize bonds

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday gave a last opportunity to the holders of prize bonds of Rs7,500, 15,000, 25,000, and 40,000 redeemed or encashed until June 30, 2023.

“Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till 30th June 2023,” stated the SBP in a press release.

⚠️𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟑𝟎, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑⚠️

Visit any #SBP BSC field office or commercial bank branch to exchange or encash Rs. 7,500/-, 15,000/-, 25,000/- & 40,000/- bearer prize bonds today.https://t.co/XK84OiXIsu pic.twitter.com/8ilVlyTdAH — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 2, 2023

“These prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless,” the SBP stated.

The SBP went on to state that “The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have following options of encashment or exchange; encashment at face value; conversion to premium prize bonds of Rs. 25,000 and/or Rs. 40,000 (Registered); and replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC)”.

The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country, the SBP said.