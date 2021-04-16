SBP injects Rs.1975b in open market

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs.1975.05 billion in market for seven days through Open Market Operation.

According to a report issued by the central bank’s Domestic Markets and Monetary Management Department on Friday,25 quotes were offered for reverse repo purchase at the rate ranging from 7.04 to 7.10 percent.

Out of offered amount totaling to Rs 2062.750 billion, the central bank accepted Rs.1975.050 billions at the cut off rate of 7.04 %.

The report further added that Total amount offered at 7.04% was R.s 475,000 mio, out of which SBP accepted Rs.387,300 mio on pro-rata basis.