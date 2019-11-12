SBP issues coin on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has formally issued a coin on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held in Karachi in this regard. SBP Governor Reza Baqir said on the occasion that the purpose of releasing the commemorative coin by the central bank was to supplement and be part of national efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

He said the founder of Sikh religion preached the message of peace and brotherhood. He expressed confidence that through this coin his message will reach every household.

Millions of Sikhs are marking the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of their religion, the Guru Nanak today.

On his birthday, Sikhs around the world, but especially on the subcontinent, will come together to sing, pray, eat and hold sprawling processions to different gurdwaras.

Some of the biggest celebrations will be the site of their one of their holiest shrines, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India.

In Pakistan, thousands of Sikhs are expected to mark the occasion at Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Apart from it being the 550th anniversary, this year also saw the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor — a secure land link allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the gurdwara in the Pakistani town where the Guru died.

Last weekend Pakistan officially opened the Kartarpur Corridor just days ahead of the birthday celebrations.