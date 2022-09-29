SBP issues Commemorative Banknote to mark 75 years of Pakistan’s Independence

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a commemorative banknote of Rs75 on the occasion of 75 th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. The design of this commemorative banknote was unveiled on August 14, 2022, during a ceremony at SBP headquarters, Karachi.

The commemorative banknote will be available for the general public from SBP BSC offices and Commercial Banks’s branches from today. This banknote is legal tender under section 25 of the SBP Act, 1956, and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

This is the second commemorative banknote issued by SBP after the issuance of first commemorative note issued to mark the fifty years of independence of the country in 1997.

The themes and concepts for both the obverse and reverse sides of the banknote were developed by SBP and local artists.

The commemorative banknote has been designed to pay tribute to the leaders contributing towards creation of Pakistan and create awareness about climate change and its impact on our environment.

Accordingly, the obverse of the banknote is graced with the portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The reverse of the banknote highlights our national commitment towards climate change and its repercussions for Pakistan, which has gained added urgency in the light of unprecedented loss caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in large parts of Pakistan.

The images of national animal Markhor and national tree Deodar on the reverse also highlight the danger of extinction of such species and the need to preserve them.

An interactive video of the design can be viewed at https://www.sbp.org.pk/finance/Pak-75Rupees.asp For further information, please visit the SBP website https://www.sbp.org.pk/finance/Pak- 75Rupees.asp