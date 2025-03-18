SBP issues Rs27b fresh currency notes for Eidul Fitr

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that it has distributed Rs27 billion worth of fresh currency notes of various denominations to 17,000 commercial bank branches for public issuance.

The SBP dismissed rumours claiming that fresh banknotes would not be issued for Eidul Fitr, clarifying in a statement that it remains committed to providing new notes through commercial banks’ nationwide networks.

Additionally, the central bank has ensured that ATMs dispense quality banknotes without interruptions during the festive period.

To oversee the process, SBP’s Cash Monitoring teams are conducting on-site inspections to confirm that fresh currency is reaching the public.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has predicted that the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, meaning Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31 in Pakistan.