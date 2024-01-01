SBP new banknote design competition ends

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of Art Competition for the designs of the new banknote series. We appreciate the local artists and designers who participated in the competition showcasing their creativity and talent in this important endeavor. After a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a committee of esteemed experts from relevant fields, the following designs, as tabulated at Annexure-A have been selected for award of prizes:

The shortlisted designs are suggestive in nature and are being shared with international designers who have been shortlisted to work with SBP and finalize designs for the new banknote series.

The International designers, while drawing inspiration from the local art submissions, will, however, be free to employ their own design expertise and imagination to create final designs for the new banknotes series.

The SBP will ensure that the new banknote series reflects the rich cultural heritage and progressive vision of our nation, and hopes the final designs fully reflects this collaborative effort.

Winners will be awarded prize money, as per earlier announcement, to appreciate their contribution to this important national project. Further details regarding the award ceremony will be communicated shortly. Once again, we extend our congratulations to the shortlisted participants and express our gratitude to all who contributed to this competition.