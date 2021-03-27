SBP ordinance attack on national sovereignty: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the recently-promulgated State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ordinance as dangerous for the people of the country, saying it is illegal and an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In a statement on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP also wants that SBP should be independent and it should make decisions that are in the interest of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan independently. “However, the ordinance doesn’t make the SBP independent, it makes it independent from Pakistan’s law, it makes it independent from the parliamentary and judicial oversight,” he added. He demanded the government to withdraw the ordinance immediately.

Bilawal also lashed out at the government over rising inflation in the country. The PPP chairman said that the government made a special assistant “a scapegoat” in the petrol fiasco while the whole cabinet took the decisions. “We demand that all those ministers who were part of the decision-making process should step down.”

He said that it is “a historical scandal” and the PPP will not accept this robbery.

Some individuals benefited from the petrol crisis,” he added. He said that their struggle against the election of Senate chairman would continue. The PPP leader also thanked Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami for their support to Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the office of the Senate opposition leader. He stressed that the Senate was a polling station and the proceedings on the day were part of the election process and can be challenged in a court of law.

Regarding the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal said the party has decided to cancel the rally in Rawalpindi due to the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc in Punjab. The PPP leader also slammed the PTI government over coronavirus vaccination, saying the Centre should help the provincial government.