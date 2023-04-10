10-member special committee proposed for holding talks on election issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to form a 10-member special parliamentary committee on the orders of the Supreme Court for holding political dialogue aimed at deciding conducting elections in the country on the same day.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday wrote letters to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Dr Shehzad Waseem, seeking four names each from government and the opposition as members of the committee.

The Senate chairman has asked both the sides to put forward their respective names within two days.

The Special committee will move forward under the joint convenorship of Leader of the House in Senate (Ishaq Dar) and Leader of the Opposition (Dr Shehzad Waseem).

Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that his office and Senate Secretariat were available the whole time to fully assist the special committee.

The Senate chairman further remarked that Parliament is the right forum to resolve the political issues.

In his letter to PTI leader Shehzad Waseem, the Senate chairman said he had been approached by the ruling coalition to mediate a “political dialogue to address the ongoing political and economic crises including the holding of general elections.”

“The Senate of Pakistan; House of Federation, being a stabilising factor of the Federation is constitutionally bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the national and political harmony vis-a-vis the national and public interest,” he wrote.

Sanjrani added that a 10-member special committee for holding political dialogue is being constituted under the joint convenership of the Leader of the House in the Senate and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and comprising four members each from the treasury and opposition benches.

He further mentioned that his office and the Senate will be available to facilitate the talks. He then asked Waseem to provide, on the PTI’s behalf, the names of four members from the opposition benches, to be made part of the committee in two days.

Shehzad Waseem’s response

Dr Shehzad Waseem in his response to the Senate chairman’s letter, wrote that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had already three-member committee with full authority – Names of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar have been proposed for “meaningful dialogue” with the government.

He further wrote the government should submit its proposals regarding general elections to the Supreme Court and should not delay it.

Shehzad Waseem said the PTI team will hold talks in accordance with the Supreme Court orders and within the framework of the Constitution.